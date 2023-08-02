Malaysia Edition: State elections kick off | Anwar rides own ‘green wave’

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

The much-anticipated polls for control of six of Malaysia’s 13 states kicked off on Saturday with 570 candidates vying for votes in an election billed as a referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government of once-bitter foes.

Although the nation’s richest state Selangor is widely regarded as the most hotly contested, it is the Malay-Muslim dominated rural areas which have seen the most ardent campaigning, as the majority community will be the key vote bank for the polls on Aug 12.

In an effort to woo the religious conservatives and outflank key rival Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Seri Anwar has made some policy shifts to accommodate more Islamic elements in his government. He also obtained a gag order against Kedah caretaker chief minister Sanusi Md Nor of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), whose popularity stretches beyond the borders of his northern state.

Meanwhile, within Mr Anwar’s own unity government, deputy prime minister and Umno chief Zahid Hamidi has been accused of vote-buying after promising larger grants to Terengganu youth if they rode the “blue and red waves” – referring to the party colours of his Barisan Nasional and Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan respectively.

