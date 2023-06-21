Malaysia Edition: State assemblies set to begin dissolving | Global wins a boost for film industry

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
24 min ago

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Legislative assemblies are set to begin dissolving this week to pave the way for polls to elect new governments in six of Malaysia’s 13 states, in what is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be looking to deepen its support among Malay Muslim voters, with issues such as a massive reclamation project in Penang state – governed by the Premier’s Pakatan Harapan – expected to resonate nationwide among the majority community.

Analysts have observed a shift to more conservative policies by the Anwar administration in a bid to placate Muslims, who make up nearly two-thirds of the electorate. 

The government also made a slew of pledges such as free tertiary education and shorter degree courses aimed at wooing younger voters, another demographic that surprisingly leaned towards PN at November’s general election.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Penang island project set to be an election issue in next state polls

Controversy lingers despite plans to halve the size of the reclamation project.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Anwar woos young people with free university education, shorter degree courses

More Malaysian school leavers are forgoing tertiary education in favour of becoming influencers or joining the gig economy.

READ MORE HERE

International successes set to boost creativity of Malaysia’s film industry

Despite censorship and other challenges, film-makers are finding new avenues to express their creativity.

READ MORE HERE

Johor to add 250 immigration staff to ease jams at checkpoints

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi had said a lack of staff was a reason for traffic congestion.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to visit daughter, grandsons in S’pore

This is the third time the court has granted Rosmah’s application for the temporary release of her passport.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top