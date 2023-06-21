Malaysia Edition: State assemblies set to begin dissolving | Global wins a boost for film industry

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Legislative assemblies are set to begin dissolving this week to pave the way for polls to elect new governments in six of Malaysia’s 13 states, in what is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be looking to deepen its support among Malay Muslim voters, with issues such as a massive reclamation project in Penang state – governed by the Premier’s Pakatan Harapan – expected to resonate nationwide among the majority community.

Analysts have observed a shift to more conservative policies by the Anwar administration in a bid to placate Muslims, who make up nearly two-thirds of the electorate.

The government also made a slew of pledges such as free tertiary education and shorter degree courses aimed at wooing younger voters, another demographic that surprisingly leaned towards PN at November’s general election.

