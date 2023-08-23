Malaysia Edition: Squabble over national day logos and themes | Private jet crashes into road

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

The intense election campaign in six Malaysian states might have ended 10 days ago, but the politicking continues.

This time, it is a flap over the Aug 31 national day logos and themes, with the Anwar Ibrahim administration accused of politicising Malaysia’s independence by coining a slogan with words used to refer to the federal government or ruling parties.

The opposition Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) offering of alternative themes has been criticised by some, but it has been pointed out that Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition and its predecessor Pakatan Rakyat had themselves used different national day campaigns in the past.

Separately, in a shocking tragedy, a private jet crashed right in the middle of a road near Kuala Lumpur, killing 10 in a mysterious incident.

Investigators have found the flight’s voice recorder a tough nut to crack so far.

Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, which was assisting Malaysian authorities in the investigation, had successfully retrieved the memory puck from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder. But it was unable to extract the necessary data. The memory puck is now being sent to the aircraft’s manufacturer in Florida.

