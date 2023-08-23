Malaysia Edition: Squabble over national day logos and themes | Private jet crashes into road

The intense election campaign in six Malaysian states might have ended 10 days ago, but the politicking continues.

This time, it is a flap over the Aug 31 national day logos and themes, with the Anwar Ibrahim administration accused of politicising Malaysia’s independence by coining a slogan with words used to refer to the federal government or ruling parties. 

The opposition Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) offering of alternative themes has been criticised by some, but it has been pointed out that Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition and its predecessor Pakatan Rakyat had themselves used different national day campaigns in the past.

Separately, in a shocking tragedy, a private jet crashed right in the middle of a road near Kuala Lumpur, killing 10 in a mysterious incident.

Investigators have found the flight’s voice recorder a tough nut to crack so far.

Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, which was assisting Malaysian authorities in the investigation, had successfully retrieved the memory puck from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder. But it was unable to extract the necessary data. The memory puck is now being sent to the aircraft’s manufacturer in Florida.

Malaysia’s National Day slogan sparks dissent; opposition bloc mulls over own logo and slogan

The unity government and the opposition coalition have accused each other of politicising the issue.

Plane crash in Selangor may be related to wing problem, says expert

Malaysia’s transport ministry is investigating the crash with US experts.

Malaysia’s state elections: Implications for the Anwar administration

There are signals from voters that the ruling coalition may do well to understand.

How much is her loan repayment? Malaysia primary maths exam question sparks debate on syllabus

Some said that such a syllabus is meant to prepare children for the future.

Monkey see, monkey do: ‘Impatient’ primate hitches a ride across Sarawak river

In a video, the monkey is seen sitting on the edge of a blue boat, seemingly enjoying the ride.

