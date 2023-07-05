Malaysia Edition: Selangor state polls a ‘litmus test’ for PH govt | Mahathir and racial rhetoric

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

All six of Malaysia’s 13 states whose legislatures were expiring have dissolved their assemblies for unprecedented polls within a year of a general election, in what is being billed as an early referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government of once bitter foes.

While observers believe the status quo will probably be preserved in a 3-3 draw between the ruling and opposition parties, Malaysia’s richest state, Selangor, currently controlled by the premier’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, presents the likeliest for a change of guard – in an intriguing clash between former mentor-and-protege which could have deep ramifications for the stability of the federal administration.

Bread-and-butter issues are expected to take centre stage during the campaign expected to begin later this month, but it has not stopped the likes of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, the nation’s longest-serving leader, from ratcheting up racial rhetoric by questioning the Anwar administration’s commitment to the “Malayness” of the country.

