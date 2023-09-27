Malaysia Edition: Sarawak draws returning locals | Outcry over men in women-only train coach

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

The political temperature in Malaysia has cooled for now, with Parliament having stood down and election fever having subsided.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he spoke about the Myanmar crisis, and the need for the international community to put pressure on the military government there.

He also sparked controversy in an interview on the sidelines of the summit, when he said Malaysia will never recognise LGBT rights but would not condone harassment against the community.

Elsewhere, a tragic road accident in Penang resulted in the death of a Singaporean passenger, with nine other passengers in the van taken to hospital.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.