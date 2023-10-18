Malaysia Edition: Record budget to boost economy | Thousands rally in support of Palestinians

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced measures to address his government’s financial woes last Friday, introducing new taxes and slashing subsidies in Budget 2024.

This will be the country’s biggest spending plan so far, as Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also finance minister, seeks to boost the economy amid global headwinds that are expected to continue next year.

Nonetheless, some of these fiscal reforms have drawn brickbats for being vague, with analysts and industry players saying the lack of details could sow uncertainty in several sectors including logistics and small businesses.

One budget measure that may have a direct impact on Singapore residents is the plan to lift price ceilings for chicken and eggs, which cost the government nearly RM4 billion (S$1.1 billion) in subsidies last year and caused a supply crunch. The government hopes leaving prices to the open market will improve supply stability in the long run, and prevent a return of last year's export bans which squeezed supply of fresh chicken to Singapore.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.