Malaysia Edition: Record budget to boost economy | Thousands rally in support of Palestinians

Record budget to boost economy | Thousands rally in support of Palestinians

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
9 min ago

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced measures to address his government’s financial woes last Friday, introducing new taxes and slashing subsidies in Budget 2024.

This will be the country’s biggest spending plan so far, as Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also finance minister, seeks to boost the economy amid global headwinds that are expected to continue next year. 

Nonetheless, some of these fiscal reforms have drawn brickbats for being vague, with analysts and industry players saying the lack of details could sow uncertainty in several sectors including logistics and small businesses.

One budget measure that may have a direct impact on Singapore residents is the plan to lift price ceilings for chicken and eggs, which cost the government nearly RM4 billion (S$1.1 billion) in subsidies last year and caused a supply crunch. The government hopes leaving prices to the open market will improve supply stability in the long run, and prevent a return of last year's export bans which squeezed supply of fresh chicken to Singapore.

Small steps for Anwar, but a leap of faith for Malaysians after vague 2024 budget

Lack of clarity and contradictory policies have spooked some sectors.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to remove price controls on chicken and eggs to bolster food security

The government has spent $1.1 billion on chicken and egg subsidies since February last year.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands of Malaysians attend rallies in solidarity with Palestinians

Two ex-prime ministers and several serving Cabinet ministers were among the attendees at the National Mosque.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Johor relations have grown under Johor Sultan’s leadership: PM Lee

Singapore and Malaysia have also agreed to set up a task force to consider a special economic zone in Johor.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to spend $48.8m to address traffic congestion at both Johor checkpoints

More Mbike lanes for motorcyclists will be added at the checkpoints.

READ MORE HERE

Remote yet accessible, Malaysia’s Pulau Aur invites you to dive right in

Pristine Pulau Aur, population 100, is a dive paradise just 4½ hours from Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

