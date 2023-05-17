Malaysia Edition: Raya open houses kick off campaigning | Once foes, now friends

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Unofficial campaigning for the closely-watched state elections has begun in Malaysia with a series of Hari Raya open houses, conventions and heightened communal rhetoric by political parties.
Six state legislatures are expected to dissolve in June to pave the way for polls that are widely viewed as a bellwether vote on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, which comprises former foes.
On Sunday, these disparate ruling parties gathered their grassroots leaders together for the first time since the November general election that resulted in a hung Parliament. But while their “once foes, now friends” convention tagline was catchy – “dulu lawan, sekarang kawan” rhymes in Malay – it barely glosses over growing unease within the alliance.
Should either Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan or deputy premier Zahid Hamidi’s Umno fare badly at the state polls, they will likely have to review whether the compromises made with each other to stay in power have alienated their grassroot supporters.
Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.
‘Once foes, now friends’: Malaysia’s ruling alliance in show of unity ahead of state polls
Deputy PM Zahid says uniting behind Anwar will help the government last till the next general election in 2027.
State polls a precarious balancing act as tensions grow within Anwar’s government
Disagreements have arisen over issues such as Umno’s bid to pardon former premier Najib Razak.
Muslim groups slam Anwar government for dropping appeal on the use of ‘Allah’
The High Court ruled in 2021 that a Home Ministry ban on non-Muslims using "Allah" was unconstitutional.
Thousands throng PM Anwar’s Raya open house in opposition-led Kelantan
PM Anwar is holding open houses in six states ahead of their state assembly elections due by August.
Middle-income households in Malaysia tighten belts after surprise rate hike by central bank
Over half of middle-income earners have floating rate loans, which means higher repayments when interest rates rise.