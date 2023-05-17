Malaysia Edition: Raya open houses kick off campaigning | Once foes, now friends

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Unofficial campaigning for the closely-watched state elections has begun in Malaysia with a series of Hari Raya open houses, conventions and heightened communal rhetoric by political parties.

Six state legislatures are expected to dissolve in June to pave the way for polls that are widely viewed as a bellwether vote on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, which comprises former foes.

On Sunday, these disparate ruling parties gathered their grassroots leaders together for the first time since the November general election that resulted in a hung Parliament. But while their “once foes, now friends” convention tagline was catchy – “dulu lawan, sekarang kawan” rhymes in Malay – it barely glosses over growing unease within the alliance.

Should either Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan or deputy premier Zahid Hamidi’s Umno fare badly at the state polls, they will likely have to review whether the compromises made with each other to stay in power have alienated their grassroot supporters.

