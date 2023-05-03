Malaysia Edition: Raya events move to enemy states | Opposition eyes crown jewel Selangor

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Campaigning for Malaysia’s six state elections has unofficially begun, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim breaking convention to hold Hari Raya open houses in the state capitals instead of in Putrajaya, the federal government’s seat of power.

The move has drawn brickbats from the opposition Perikatan Nasional, which controls the three states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu and is eyeing Selangor, Malaysia’s richest state and stronghold of Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Meanwhile, talk of instability within Mr Anwar’s ruling alliance, particularly from former foe Umno, continues to make the rounds. The Prime Minister has insisted he is unperturbed by attempts to oust him from power.

His government has plenty of other issues to worry about, not least on whether to backpedal on strict measures aimed at curbing radiation pollution by Australian rare earths miner Lynas.

