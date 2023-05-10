Malaysia Edition: Rare earths miner Lynas gets extension | Mahathir sues Anwar

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia has extended the deadline for Australian rare earths miner Lynas to relocate its controversial “cracking and leaching” processes to January next year. The move, closely watched due to the geopolitical importance of rare earths which are crucial for manufacturing smartphones, electric vehicles and military assets, heads off concerns that global supply of these minerals will drop if Lynas’ facility in eastern state Pahang were to shut down.

While the World Health Organisation has declared that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, Malaysians have been snapping up test kits amid a fresh wave of infections that have seen hospital admissions tick up.

Meanwhile, elder statesman Mahathir Mohamad has filed a whopping RM150 million (S$44.6 million) defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over Datuk Seri Anwar’s remarks that hinted the long-serving former premier enriched himself and his family during his decades in power.

Mr Anwar has aimed similar statements at past leaders while repeatedly stressing his administration’s zero tolerance for graft. This week, Human Resources Minister Sivakumar Varatharaju sacked five of his aides, with another transferred out from his office, after anti-graft enforcers conducted raids and nabbed several of his staffers in April.

