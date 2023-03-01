Malaysia Edition: Populist budget is no game-changer | More snags for 5G roll-out

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last week unveiled his first Budget since taking office, with the revised spending plan containing higher expenditure but a smaller deficit target than the one tabled by the Umno-led administration last October.

A stronger than expected economic recovery last year has eased the pressure on government coffers, giving the unity government some leeway on cash handouts and subsidies ahead of crucial state polls set to take place by August.

While the tax measures also seemed to redistribute wealth from the rich to the poor, analysts say calculations show the so-called “Robin Hood” effect will be muted.

In his Budget speech, Datuk Seri Anwar also acknowledged the much-debated rollout of the 5G mobile data service under past governments has indeed surpassed 50 per cent coverage, a claim initially disputed by Digital Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. However, stakeholders are still split on whether to stick with the state-led single wholesaler model for the network.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.