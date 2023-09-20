Malaysia Edition: PN ups pressure over Zahid case | Non-clerics rise in PAS

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration remains under pressure from his political rivals even after winning recent by-elections in Johor and maintaining the status quo at state elections in August.
Hopes that the government can finally focus on the economy are on hold as the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) continues to pile on pressure over alleged interference in corruption cases that have seen leaders from Umno, an ally in the ruling alliance, shake off criminal charges.
Instead of a robust debate in Parliament on the mid-term review of Malaysia’s five-year development blueprint, the spotlight was trained on the dropped graft case against deputy premier Zahid Hamidi. Lawmakers’ time was taken up with discussion about last Saturday’s street protest against the controversial court decision as well as PM Anwar’s lengthy explanation of the same on Tuesday which saw PN stage a walkout.
Still, Datuk Seri Anwar has said that his unity government of awkward allies remains stable and will deliver changes it believes will win over Malaysians in the medium term.
Meanwhile Parti Islam SeMalaysia, the largest party in the opposition, is wooing a wider segment of voters with a new crop of non-cleric leaders who are more focused on government administration rather than Islamist policies.
