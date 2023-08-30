Malaysia Edition: PN tests the ground in Johor | Forest City stays on track

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

As the dust settles on the bare-knuckled campaign for control of six Malaysian states earlier this month, two by-elections have kicked off in Johor.

The opposition Perikatan Nasional will use these polls to see if its growing influence among the Malay majority in other states can make landfall in the south, which has predominantly been an Umno stronghold.

But the grand old party has been flailing since recording its worst ever general election result in November, and recent state polls have shown that support from its traditional vote base of Malays has been sinking further.

Johor has also been on the radar of late for another reason. Concerns have grown over the future of the mega property project Forest City after news that its main shareholder, and one of China’s largest developers Country Garden, is facing a debt crisis.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Johor on the eve of nomination day for the two by-elections and announced a slew of incentives for the development in which the Sultan of Johor, set to ascend the national throne next year, has a significant stake.

