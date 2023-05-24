Malaysia Edition: PN pitches for Selangor with Raya do | Clamour over Coldplay tickets

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

It looks like two can play the same game.

Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) held its own Hari Raya open house in rival territory Selangor on Sunday, after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held similar events in six states including in PN stronghold states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. Tens of thousands attended both camps’ events, which are widely seen as the unofficial start of campaigning for state elections expected in July. PN’s gathering, held a stone’s throw from Selangor’s administrative buildings, signalled the coalition’s readiness to challenge Pakatan Harapan’s 15-year hold over Malaysia’s richest state.

In other news, the mercury rose not just from an ongoing heatwave, but also anger over the reselling of Coldplay’s concert tickets. Tickets officially priced at RM228 to RM3,000 each have been going for as much as RM55,000 online, triggering the government to consider anti-scalping laws.

