Malaysia Edition: No PM in sight | King enters political minefield again

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
The elections are done, but Malaysia is no closer today to ending its political uncertainty than in the past three tumultuous years.
With the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) suffering a humiliating defeat, neither Pakatan Harapan (PH) nor Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been able to cobble together a majority after Saturday’s vote resulted in a hung Parliament.
The Palace, as it has repeatedly done since 2020, has had to step in to arbitrate. But King Abdullah Ahmad Shah’s proposal for a unity government has been rejected outright by PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin, who insists that he has declarations from 115 MPs, giving him a simple majority.
Sultan Abdullah is now locked in a process of verifying the stances of Gabungan Parti Sarawak as well as BN, which has refused to collectively back either Tan Sri Muhyiddin or PH chief Anwar Ibrahim.
Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.
In another day of intrigue for Malaysia, BN chiefs head for meeting with King
It is seeking to postpone the royal summons for their 30 MPs to be individually interviewed on who they support as PM.
Muhyiddin rejects Malaysian King’s call for unity government
Both PN and PH are short of the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority in Parliament.
Malaysia’s King enters political minefield again to decide on PM
He has to intervene to resolve a stalemate over the next government and prime minister.
Political uncertainty trumps economic fundamentals as investors sell Malaysia stocks
When the political situation is resolved, any positive news will spark a decent rebound.
Pakatan Harapan supporters torn over move to work with enemy Barisan Nasional
Four years after shock loss, Umno has been battered like never before
The BN coalition it leads has ended up at the bottom of the barrel in a three-cornered tussle to lead the next government.