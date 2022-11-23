Malaysia Edition: No PM in sight | King enters political minefield again

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
35 min ago

The elections are done, but Malaysia is no closer today to ending its political uncertainty than in the past three tumultuous years.

With the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) suffering a humiliating defeat, neither Pakatan Harapan (PH) nor Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been able to cobble together a majority after Saturday’s vote resulted in a hung Parliament.

The Palace, as it has repeatedly done since 2020, has had to step in to arbitrate. But King Abdullah Ahmad Shah’s proposal for a unity government has been rejected outright by PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin, who insists that he has declarations from 115 MPs, giving him a simple majority.

Sultan Abdullah is now locked in a process of verifying the stances of Gabungan Parti Sarawak as well as BN, which has refused to collectively back either Tan Sri Muhyiddin or PH chief Anwar Ibrahim.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.  

