Malaysia Edition: No PM in sight | King enters political minefield again

The elections are done, but Malaysia is no closer today to ending its political uncertainty than in the past three tumultuous years.

With the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) suffering a humiliating defeat, neither Pakatan Harapan (PH) nor Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been able to cobble together a majority after Saturday’s vote resulted in a hung Parliament.

The Palace, as it has repeatedly done since 2020, has had to step in to arbitrate. But King Abdullah Ahmad Shah’s proposal for a unity government has been rejected outright by PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin, who insists that he has declarations from 115 MPs, giving him a simple majority.

Sultan Abdullah is now locked in a process of verifying the stances of Gabungan Parti Sarawak as well as BN, which has refused to collectively back either Tan Sri Muhyiddin or PH chief Anwar Ibrahim.

