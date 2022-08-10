Malaysia Edition: No early Budget, for now | Singdollar to ringgit hits all-time high

Malaysia's budget for 2023 is still scheduled to be tabled at the end of October, according to Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, amid growing speculation that Parliament could be dissolved by then to pave the way for a general election in November.

Ahead of the impending national polls, which must be held by September next year, the political temperature has been rising.

A stunning US$15 billion arbitration award against Malaysia to claimed heirs of the defunct Sulu sultanate based in the Philippines has ignited a blame game, instead of uniting Malaysians against what Kuala Lumpur insists is an illegal decision.

Meanwhile Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has issued a report accusing Malaysian police of operating “troll farms” made up of hundreds of fake social media accounts supporting Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government.

The government is also pushing ahead this week to finalise its agreement with local telcos on taking up stakes in Malaysia's wholesale 5G network provider, despite misgivings from two big industry players Maxis and U Mobile.

On the Covid-19 front, Malaysia is seeing a low takeup of Covid-19 booster jabs, despite daily infections still breaching 5,000.

