Malaysia Edition: Negeri Sembilan to test PH-BN unity | Sedition law in spotlight

Political parties are starting to get their ducks in a row ahead of the Aug 12 vote for control of six of Malaysia’s 13 states, as seat negotiations and candidate lists are now being finalised.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his government have had to deny claims of political persecution after Kedah’s popular caretaker chief minister Sanusi Md Nor was charged under the Sedition Act, a law the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition itself had previously vowed to repeal.

Sanusi, who is also election director of the opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional, is accused of insulting the Selangor Sultan over his appointment of Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as Selangor Menteri Besar, by saying at a political rally that Kedah’s ruler would not have appointed someone like that to lead the state.

Other recent moves by the federal government have sparked controversy, including a swiftly-deleted social media post that claimed a video call with Tesla boss Elon Musk following the car company’s decision to set up sales and service operations in Malaysia “stabilised the national economy”.

Politics notwithstanding, Malaysia has topped a list of top places to retire, although traffic jams in the capital Kuala Lumpur continue to irk its residents.

