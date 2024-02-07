Malaysia Edition: Najib’s halved jail time pleases no one | Boycott boosts local coffee chains

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Ordinary Malaysians expressed their shock and dismay last week over the Pardons Board’s decision to halve the jail sentence of former prime minister Najib Razak to just six years, after three different courts had found him guilty of graft related to the 1MDB scandal.

Meanwhile, his supporters also decried the decision, saying they were disappointed that the former Umno president did not receive a full royal pardon instead.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government has also drawn flak for expediting the pardon application, but it has defended itself by saying the decision was the sole prerogative of the King, who chairs the board. The decision to reduce Najib’s prison sentence and fine on Jan 29 was the last significant act by the outgoing Agong, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad of Pahang, the state where Najib is a member of the royal court.

Turning to less contentious matters, Malaysia’s homegrown coffee chains are getting a boost as drinkers shun international brands that are perceived to be supporting Israel’s war in Gaza.

