Malaysia Edition: Najib’s halved jail time pleases no one | Boycott boosts local coffee chains

Ordinary Malaysians expressed their shock and dismay last week over the Pardons Board’s decision to halve the jail sentence of former prime minister Najib Razak to just six years, after three different courts had found him guilty of graft related to the 1MDB scandal.
Meanwhile, his supporters also decried the decision, saying they were disappointed that the former Umno president did not receive a full royal pardon instead.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government has also drawn flak for expediting the pardon application, but it has defended itself by saying the decision was the sole prerogative of the King, who chairs the board. The decision to reduce Najib’s prison sentence and fine on Jan 29 was the last significant act by the outgoing Agong, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad of Pahang, the state where Najib is a member of the royal court.
Turning to less contentious matters, Malaysia’s homegrown coffee chains are getting a boost as drinkers shun international brands that are perceived to be supporting Israel’s war in Gaza.
Najib saga stains Malaysia’s reputation, Anwar’s credentials
Najib's jail term was halved, and his fine was reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.
Tensions rise in Malaysia’s ruling coalition after reduced jail sentence for Najib
The reduction in Najib Razak’s punishment is the latest flashpoint between Pakatan Harapan and Umno.
Boycott boost: Malaysian coffee chains gain as locals shun US brands over Gaza war
With over 400 outlets in Malaysia, Starbucks has been hit by the boycott, while local chains enjoy a boom.
‘It was so scary’: Singapore-KL bus catches fire minutes after passengers alighted
The bus, operated by Singapore company Cityline Global, was carrying more than 20 people.
Low salary not an excuse for taking bribes, says Malaysia’s top cop
There is a need to nurture young personnel and teach them to reject corruption, says the Inspector-General of Police.