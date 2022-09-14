Malaysia Edition: More woes for Najib, Rosmah | Mask rules relaxed

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
This week has seen bad news for two of Malaysia’s former leaders. First off, ex-prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were stripped of their titles by the Selangor palace following their convictions for graft. The former premier, who according to his daughter suffers from chronic stomach ulcers, fell ill while serving his prison sentence and has been hospitalised.
Meanwhile it was revealed that another former prime minister, Tun Abdullah Badawi suffers from dementia. His son-in-law, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Pak Lah, as he is affectionately known, began to suffer cognitive impairment shortly after stepping down in 2009.
On the Covid-19 front, Malaysia's more liberal face mask rules have found favour with the business community, who are happy to drop the mask mandate which had been imposed for indoor settings for the past two years.
In politics, the prospect of a unified opposition appears dim, making the Umno-led Barisan Nasional the strongest bet to win the next election that must be held by Sept 2023. Umno however faces an uphill task to top up its election coffers.
Visit the microsite for more GE-related stories.
Najib, Rosmah stripped of Selangor-accorded titles; daughter says he needs hospitalisation
Multiple new ulcers were discovered in his stomach during a recent scope, said Najib's daughter.
Najib needs new social media strategy to stay 'influential' from behind bars
Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Badawi has dementia
He no longer recognises nor remembers his family members, said son-in-law and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
Umno faces challenge as fund raising for Malaysian polls moves into high gear
Prospective donors say they are inclined to also support some opposition parties to hedge their bets.
Some businesses in Malaysia jump in on optional mask rule to capture customers
Many businesses hope the rule relaxation will entice crowds back to stores and recreation spots.
Prospect of unified Malaysian opposition dims as election looms
Old grudges and distrust appear to have collapsed "big tent" strategy, handing advantage to Umno-led Barisan Nasional.
Malaysian immigration must pay S'porean man over illegal detention: High Court
Despite paying a fine for immigration offences in 2018, Mr Wong Chun Khuen was detained for another eight days instead of being released.