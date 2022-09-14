Malaysia Edition: More woes for Najib, Rosmah | Mask rules relaxed

This week has seen bad news for two of Malaysia’s former leaders. First off, ex-prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were stripped of their titles by the Selangor palace following their convictions for graft. The former premier, who according to his daughter suffers from chronic stomach ulcers, fell ill while serving his prison sentence and has been hospitalised.

Meanwhile it was revealed that another former prime minister, Tun Abdullah Badawi suffers from dementia. His son-in-law, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Pak Lah, as he is affectionately known, began to suffer cognitive impairment shortly after stepping down in 2009.

On the Covid-19 front, Malaysia's more liberal face mask rules have found favour with the business community, who are happy to drop the mask mandate which had been imposed for indoor settings for the past two years.

In politics, the prospect of a unified opposition appears dim, making the Umno-led Barisan Nasional the strongest bet to win the next election that must be held by Sept 2023. Umno however faces an uphill task to top up its election coffers.

