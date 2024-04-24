Malaysia Edition: Malaysians worry about country’s direction | Polygamous marriages down sharply

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

A recent survey found that more Malaysians are worried about where the country is headed, with corruption being the biggest concern among those polled. This was despite Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s repeated pledge of his commitment against graft.

Other worries cited in the survey include bread-and-butter issues, even as economic growth has begun to pick up in the first quarter of 2024.

The revelation by singer Azline Ariffin, 42, better known as Ezlynn, that she had searched for a second wife for her husband, 47, who later tied the knot with a 25-year-old doctor, might have raised many an eyebrow.

But data shows that both applications and approvals for polygamous marriages are down, with insufficient financial resources cited as the leading cause of the downtrend.

Meanwhile, sensational headlines about an Israeli hitman with six firearms and a shooting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by a man targeting his estranged wife might have made Malaysia look like the Wild West.

It was, however, mere coincidence that the two incidents happened around the same time. Experts said that gun violence is not on the rise in the country – the last known high-profile shooting not involving the police, the military or armed robbers happened six years ago.

