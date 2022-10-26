Malaysia Edition: Malaysia votes on Nov 19 | Perak to be Pakatan Harapan's frontline state

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
The date is finally set. Malaysia’s 15th general election will take place on Saturday Nov 19, a race that many believe will be the most splintered contest in Malaysian history.
Holding the polls so close to the annual monsoon has heightened fears that it could coincide with deadly year-end floods.
But with less than a month to go, the main protagonists have begun making strategic moves.
Pakatan Harapan is making an assault on the swing state of Perak, fielding its prime minister candidate Anwar Ibrahim in Tambun, a seat held by a federal minister.
It will also field former deputy minister Shamsul Iskandar Akin in Bagan Datuk, whose incumbent MP is Umno president Zahid Hamidi.
Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman, has been in a bullish mood over his party's prospects of returning to power. But BN’s pick to continue as premier, Umno vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has taken a more cautious tone.
Datuk Seri Ismail has alluded to the possibility of a hung Parliament result, when he may need to call on former ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia for its support to form a government.
Ismail's careful approach shows he is not certain of being returned to power with a clear majority.
Anwar’s PH coalition aims to reclaim the state after losing it during the 2020 Sheraton Move.
Bottles and firecrackers were thrown in the air, one person sustained minor injuries.
Contest more balanced now that Islamist party has decided to contest against BN at the upcoming election.
Should this come to pass, it would be the states’ first seat at the table since Malaysia’s independence in 1957.