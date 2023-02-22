Malaysia Edition: Honeymoon’s over | Chickens and eggs

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

It’s been nearly three months since Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took office and already a series of missteps has taken the glow off his administration’s honeymoon period.

In addition to accusations of nepotism, the new government has had to deal with systemic issues plaguing stretched public healthcare services and tackle cost of living concerns. A potential solution to fix the supply crunch for chicken and eggs entails a gutsy move - lifting price controls by the middle of the year.

Meanwhile, a revised Budget 2023 is set to be tabled on Friday, with a focus on inflation and economic growth. But Johor has already taken the lead, with US-China tensions spurring investments into the southern state.

On the political front, two members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were charged with corruption this week, a move party chief and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin claimed was selective prosecution against the opposition. More charges are expected to follow, with these cases possibly affecting crucial elections in six states which are expected to be held in July.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.