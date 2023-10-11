Malaysia Edition: Haze prompts calls for tough action | Rice shortages could worsen, say experts

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

External issues have taken centre stage this past week, with the Malaysian government dealing with air pollution from the haze, more expensive imported rice and a weaker ringgit.

The reappearance of transboundary haze, fanned by fires raging in Sumatra and Kalimantan, has piled political pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to take a tougher stance against Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the shortage of local rice that was sparked by a spike in global rice prices has prompted Kuala Lumpur to call for greater cooperation within Asean to ensure adequate supply among its member states.

And ahead of the Budget announcement this Friday, the weakening ringgit has pushed Datuk Seri Anwar to renew calls to reduce dependency on the US dollar for trade. The greenback breached RM4.70 early this month and has stayed there, with the local currency threatening to sink to lows not seen since the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

