Malaysia Edition: Haze prompts calls for tough action | Rice shortages could worsen, say experts

Dear ST reader, 

External issues have taken centre stage this past week, with the Malaysian government dealing with air pollution from the haze, more expensive imported rice and a weaker ringgit.

The reappearance of transboundary haze, fanned by fires raging in Sumatra and Kalimantan, has piled political pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to take a tougher stance against Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the shortage of local rice that was sparked by a spike in global rice prices has prompted Kuala Lumpur to call for greater cooperation within Asean to ensure adequate supply among its member states. 

And ahead of the Budget announcement this Friday, the weakening ringgit has pushed Datuk Seri Anwar to renew calls to reduce dependency on the US dollar for trade. The greenback breached RM4.70 early this month and has stayed there, with the local currency threatening to sink to lows not seen since the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

Follow STs coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Malaysia mulls over stronger action on haze; Indonesia says it has sealed off 35 large plantations

Putrajaya faces rising political pressure to take Jakarta to task over the haze.

Local rice shortage will recur unless govt reforms supply chain, ups crop yields: Analysts

Consumers switched to cheaper local rice, causing a supply crunch, after the price of imported rice rose.

Muslim groups in Malaysia, Indonesia call for end to violence in Israel

Some Muslim groups are urging the United Nations Security Council to intervene.

From hospital bed to gold medal: The comeback of a squash hero

A serious car accident in 2022 left Malaysia’s Sivasangari with a backbone fracture.

Insider’s food guide to Ipoh and other towns in Perak

Try homemade soya beancurd in Ipoh and feast on seafood in Tanjung Tualang.

