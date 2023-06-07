Malaysia Edition: Govt’s right turn aimed at Malay allies | Free swimming lessons for kids

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Recent decisions by Malaysia’s government have marked its sudden shift to the right, surprising more liberal quarters and undermining Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s reformer credentials and multi-cultural appeal. Analysts say moves to, for example, seize Pride-themed merchandise from the premises of watchmaker Swatch, are aimed at placating the ruling coalition’s Malay-Muslim allies and their grassroot supporters.

The move comes ahead of six state elections which are expected to be held by August, in which PM Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan-led coalition will face tough battles from the opposition Perikatan Nasional, which counts Parti Islam Malaysia as a key component.

In other news, the youth and sports ministry has launched free swimming lessons for under-privileged children, in an effort to lower drowning incidents which claim up to 500 children’s lives annually.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.