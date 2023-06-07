Malaysia Edition: Govt’s right turn aimed at Malay allies | Free swimming lessons for kids

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
26 min ago

Recent decisions by Malaysia’s government have marked its sudden shift to the right, surprising more liberal quarters and undermining Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s reformer credentials and multi-cultural appeal. Analysts say moves to, for example, seize Pride-themed merchandise from the premises of watchmaker Swatch, are aimed at placating the ruling coalition’s Malay-Muslim allies and their grassroot supporters.

The move comes ahead of six state elections which are expected to be held by August, in which PM Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan-led coalition will face tough battles from the opposition Perikatan Nasional, which counts Parti Islam Malaysia as a key component.  

In other news, the youth and sports ministry has launched free swimming lessons for under-privileged children, in an effort to lower drowning incidents which claim up to 500 children’s lives annually. 

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Government turns to conservative policies to placate Malay-Muslim allies: Analysts

The confiscation of Swatch Pride watches shows that the authorities are serious about sensitivities.

Mahathir says he is willing to work with former foe Muhyiddin to champion Malay cause

The proposal for the two former prime ministers to work together comes ahead of state elections expected by August.

Malaysia offers free swimming lessons to children from low-income families to prevent drownings

About 500 drowning cases involving children are reported each year in Malaysia.

Malaysia to set up ‘war room’ to check water levels ahead of expected El Nino

Fourteen districts around the country have so far been given a Level One heatwave warning.

More immigration counters should be opened at Johor checkpoints: Malaysian Tourist Guides Council 

The council’s president said improved clearance times would encourage more Singaporeans to enter Johor.

Veteran Singaporean banker Kevin Lam to head Malaysia’s Hong Leong Bank

He will be looking to build a strong Asean franchise, driven by new engines of growth.

