Malaysia Edition: Govt lifts price controls on chicken | Controversy over championing Gazan cause

After several false starts, Malaysia has finally lifted price controls on chicken today, one of several measures to cut its subsidy bill.

While the government says the impact of retargeting subsidies will be minimal on the nation’s poorest, some eateries are already reporting that they can no longer be part of the Anwar Ibrahim administration’s “Rahmah” programme by offering RM5 (S$1.40) meals.

Meanwhile, some Malaysians are more concerned about the plight of Palestinians as the deadly conflict in Gaza enters its fourth week. Prime Minister Anwar has claimed that his fulsome support for Palestine and refusal to condemn Hamas as a terror group have resulted in threats and intimidation from Western powers, although political opponents have brushed off these concerns as alarmist.

Such a concerted push to champion the Gazan cause has not been without controversy. Even as schools hold a Palestinian solidarity week, the education ministry has been forced to probe viral visuals of one school where mock firearms were used amid pushback by civil society about bringing propaganda into schools.

It is unlikely that Datuk Seri Anwar will soften his stance, as he seeks to claw back support from the Malay majority which has largely backed the opposition Perikatan Nasional – even moving to ban government departments from acknowledging letters not written in Malay.

Looking ahead, Malaysia will welcome a new Agong, or King, in January, with the Sultan of Johor succeeding his Pahang counterpart at the end of the latter’s five-year term.

