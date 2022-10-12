Malaysia Edition: General Election is here | BN to use Budget 2023 as election manifesto?

Malaysia’s 15th general election is finally happening, after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Parliament's dissolution on Monday.

But while Umno president Zahid Hamidi and his supporters have gotten their wish for polls to be held this year, the ruling party could suffer potential backlash for calling a vote so close to annual year-end floods.

State governments controlled by other parties are not expected to follow suit, with Selangor’s ruler already consenting to the Pakatan Harapan-controlled administration continuing past the monsoon season.

With the King expressing disappointment on the election timing, polls are set to be held in early November before the north-east monsoon is expected to begin. This leaves little time for alliances to be struck, and increases the likelihood of multi-cornered fights and split votes.

This also means the budget for 2023 that was tabled on Friday is rendered moot, but the Umno-led Barisan Nasional alliance will likely use the proposed measures in it as an election manifesto.

