Malaysia Edition: Foreign cars must have VEP to enter Johor from S’pore | Terrorism fears return to JB suburb after cop killings

From Oct 1, vehicle entry permits (VEP) will be required for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore, the latest target date for a system which has been seven years in the making.

It will only cost RM10 (S$2.85) to have your vehicle fitted with a radio frequency identification tag (RFID) needed for the permit. Once functional, the VEP-RFID can be used to pay the RM20 road charge for entering Johor Bahru as well as toll fees on Malaysia’s expressways.

This tag will also allow Malaysian authorities to track down unpaid traffic fines before a vehicle re-enters Singapore.

Still in Johor, residents in the suburb of Ulu Tiram told The Straits Times correspondent Azril Annuar how fears of terrorism by the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) group have been rekindled following the killing of two policemen earlier in May. A counter-terror agent, who was a former JI operative, believes that the 21-year-old suspect was likely radicalised by his extremist family.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under fire for again putting the brakes on reforms, this time for failing to decentralise from his office the power to appoint the anti-graft chief. Analysts say this was a lost opportunity to refute allegations of political interference in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

