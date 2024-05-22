Malaysia Edition: Fatal attack on police raises worry of JI comeback | Orang utan diplomacy faces pushback

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that Malaysia will begin cutting fuel subsidies, starting with diesel, confirming an earlier Straits Times’ report.
In a televised national address on May 21, the premier justified the ending of blanket fuel subsidies that benefited everyone – including “the rich and foreigners” – to a new system that would target the lower-income groups.
The planned move comes against the backdrop of several positive economic indicators for Malaysia, such as faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter of 2024.
Meanwhile, a series of stunning altercations and attacks with Malaysia police over the last week have also heightened fears of organised terror acts resurfacing in the region. The most alarming of which was the killing of two police officers in Johor’s Ulu Tiram, an area known as a breeding ground for the militant Jemaah Islamiyah in the past.
Authorities said they are investigating for any links between the incidents, but are for now categorising the deadly attack on the Johor police station as the act of a lone wolf, rather than a coordinated assault.
Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.
