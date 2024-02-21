Malaysia Edition: Ex-Sarawak strongman dies | Plan to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail hits govt funding speed bump

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

After months of battling ill health, Sarawak’s former strongman Taib Mahmud died this morning. The man was chief minister for more than three decades before becoming governor of the state. His governorship ended early, on Jan 26, amid questions over his health.

Tun Taib, 87, leaves behind siblings and children who are feuding with their stepmother over a family estate that some believe makes him the richest man in Malaysia.

Separately, Mr Taib’s contemporary Mahathir Mohamad is recovering from an infection, contrary to rumours that the long-serving former premier was not conscious after being warded since the end of January.

Meanwhile, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin, another veteran politician, has said that he will relinquish the reins, and along with it the leadership of the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition, in a few years. This comes amid an intensifying internal battle in Bersatu, which, in the past year, has found the going tough outside of government – the party has been in power for most of its short eight-year history.

In the latest development on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR), it appears that despite both Malaysia and Singapore’s openness to reviving the project, it may remain buried as concept proposals from fresh bidders so far have requested government financial support. Kuala Lumpur, however, insisted that it will not fund the HSR as the government is trying to reduce its debt obligations.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.