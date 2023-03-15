Malaysia Edition: Ex-PM Muhyiddin a victim of political persecution? | Rediscovering Genting Highlands

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Perikatan Nasional chief Muhyiddin Yassin has become the second former Malaysian premier to be charged in court, just five years after Najib Razak from Umno was hauled up for corruption.

Unsurprisingly, Muhyiddin and his supporters - like Najib and his supporters - have accused the prime minister of the day of selective and political persecution, to which Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has denied.

But Datuk Seri Anwar’s so-called unity government will have to tread carefully ahead of crucial polls to elect six state administrations expected by August involving half of Malaysia’s electorate. Already, a move to excuse key ally Umno from a breach of the Societies Act is raising concern about political interference in the nation’s institutions.

This exemption by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail - a close lieutenant of Mr Anwar - is in relation to an irregular motion barring anyone from challenging Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, in ongoing party polls, which could yet destabilise the government if Zahid's men don’t come out on top in other contests.

Meanwhile, despite an increase in budget allocation for public healthcare, concerns persist over a crisis in hospital capacity, and bad news over a government-linked pharmaceutical company that botched Covid-19 procurement will be another litmus test for the Anwar administration.

