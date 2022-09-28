Malaysia Edition: Ex-DPM Zahid energised by acquittal | On track for Covid-19 endemicity

Talk of a general election being held in November is gaining steam but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government has some unfinished business to wrap up before heading to the polls.

This includes finally declaring Covid-19 as endemic in the country and setting the economy on track in the 2023 Budget to be tabled in October, amidst inflation woes and debate on interest rate hikes.

Datuk Seri Ismail’s Umno colleagues however say the party should strike while the iron is hot, with the opposition in disarray and rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's influence dwindling.

Meanwhile, Umno president Zahid Hamidi seems to be re-energised after being acquitted of 40 counts of graft. While he is still fighting another 47 corruption charges, analysts believe that Zahid will be emboldened not just to push harder for early elections, but to wrest the premiership from Mr Ismail.

