Malaysia Edition: Diesel subsidy cuts may hurt govt’s popularity | Hat Yai a hit with thrifty tourists

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is in Kuala Lumpur today to meet his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and other Malaysian leaders, as part of his first overseas trip since he was sworn in as PM on May 15.

Our offerings this week cover the Malaysian government’s move to cut diesel subsidies, an unpopular step which will save it RM4 billion (S$1.1 billion) annually. Analysts tell Azril Annuar that the impact on inflation will be minimal, as long as there is proper enforcement to stamp out profiteering.

Also read our correspondent Hazlin Hassan’s deep dive into Malaysia’s domestic water supply, which has long been beset by outages and murky flow. Despite a wholesale restructuring of the industry that began in 2006, the mammoth task of improving water quality and quantity has only just begun, she reports.

Meanwhile, both water and electricity supplies are expected to be further strained as Malaysia attracts more data centre investments, reports Zunaira Saieed. Global tech companies like Microsoft and Google recently announced they would invest billions of dollars to build cloud computing infrastructure in the country.

