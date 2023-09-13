Malaysia Edition: Criticism over perceived interference in graft cases | Muda party withdraws from unity govt

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Growing political pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling alliance should have eased after it retained two seats at by-elections in Johor on Saturday.

But while talk of toppling his government by the opposition has quietened down after peaking following wide gains at last month’s polls to elect six state governments, criticism over perceived interference in graft cases has kept noise levels high.

After five years of repeatedly delayed hearings for Umno president Zahid Hamidi ended last week, his predecessor Najib Razak was also let off the hook after prosecutors failed to file a petition of appeal against the former premier’s acquittal of a charge of tampering with a 1MDB audit.

A warm welcome for Deputy Premier Zahid at the national congress of the Democratic Action Party – the largest outfit in Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition – has also left many questioning the government’s stated zero-tolerance stance towards corruption.

This has led to youth-based Muda party withdrawing from the so-called unity government, depriving Mr Anwar of a two-thirds supermajority in Parliament. Muda, along with Parti Sosialis Malaysia, are threatening to take to the streets if charges against Datuk Seri Zahid are not restored. The opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) is also planning a protest this Saturday.

