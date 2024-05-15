Malaysia Edition: Comfortable by-election win affirms coalition support | Claws out for cat birthday at luxury store

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition won the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election by a comfortable majority, indicating that the opposition’s momentum has stalled despite the string of controversies plaguing the unity government.

This should give the government some breathing space to focus on much-needed reforms. A United Nations report released in May stating that poorer Malaysians have yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic should urge policymakers to review the social welfare system.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Anwar also signalled that the closely watched move to cut fuel subsidies will be done “at the right time”, owing to its impact on consumers and inflation.

The threat of United States sanctions, however, is another distraction for the administration. Amid US concerns over militant groups’ capacity to raise and move money through South-east Asia, Washington also claims ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned Iranian oil and Hamas fundraising are happening under Kuala Lumpur’s nose.

But Mr Anwar has insisted there is no evidence of Iranian oil moving in Malaysian waters, and remains unbent in his support of Palestine, even meeting a Hamas delegation in Qatar earlier this week.

