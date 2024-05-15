Malaysia Edition: Comfortable by-election win affirms coalition support | Claws out for cat birthday at luxury store

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition won the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election by a comfortable majority, indicating that the opposition’s momentum has stalled despite the string of controversies plaguing the unity government.
This should give the government some breathing space to focus on much-needed reforms. A United Nations report released in May stating that poorer Malaysians have yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic should urge policymakers to review the social welfare system.
Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Anwar also signalled that the closely watched move to cut fuel subsidies will be done “at the right time”, owing to its impact on consumers and inflation.
The threat of United States sanctions, however, is another distraction for the administration. Amid US concerns over militant groups’ capacity to raise and move money through South-east Asia, Washington also claims ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned Iranian oil and Hamas fundraising are happening under Kuala Lumpur’s nose.
But Mr Anwar has insisted there is no evidence of Iranian oil moving in Malaysian waters, and remains unbent in his support of Palestine, even meeting a Hamas delegation in Qatar earlier this week.
PM Anwar’s coalition wins with comfortable margin in Selangor by-election
The Democratic Action Party’s victory doused critics’ expectations that the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat would be won by a small margin.
Poor Malaysian families worse off now than during Covid-19 pandemic: Unicef report
Eight in 10 families in low-cost flats in KL struggle to generate adequate income for basic needs.
Government accused of hypocrisy over presence of Israeli-linked defence firms at exhibition
About a dozen demonstrators on May 7 gathered outside the exhibition centre in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia rebuffs US on Iran oil sales, says it recognises only UN sanctions
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail underlined Malaysia’s commitment to combating terrorism financing.
Entrepreneur couple criticised for celebrating pet cat’s birthday at LV store
Netizens accuse them of being extravagant and suggest that the money could have been better spent.
Malaysia’s national footballer out of ICU after acid attack
‘I teach Mandarin using Tamil’: Tutor finds success with unique approach to language lessons
Ms Sri Devi Mani started offering Mandarin lessons online after the kindergarten she ran closed during the pandemic.