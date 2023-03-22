Malaysia Edition: Can Umno claw back Malay votes? | Penang's easy living draws expats

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Umno’s polls have concluded with about two-thirds of the new leadership aligned to party president and deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi.

But the question still remains as to whether this revamped lineup can claw back support from the Malay Muslim majority in upcoming state polls, after they deserted the once dominant party at November’s general election. This will in turn affect whether Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which relies on Umno support for stability, will continue to hold together.

Meanwhile rising racial and religious rhetoric has complicated the task of wooing Malay voters and forced Datuk Seri Anwar to instruct security forces to clamp down on those fomenting inter-ethnic strife.

