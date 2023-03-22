Malaysia Edition: Can Umno claw back Malay votes? | Penang's easy living draws expats

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Umno’s polls have concluded with about two-thirds of the new leadership aligned to party president and deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi.
But the question still remains as to whether this revamped lineup can claw back support from the Malay Muslim majority in upcoming state polls, after they deserted the once dominant party at November’s general election. This will in turn affect whether Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which relies on Umno support for stability, will continue to hold together.
Meanwhile rising racial and religious rhetoric has complicated the task of wooing Malay voters and forced Datuk Seri Anwar to instruct security forces to clamp down on those fomenting inter-ethnic strife.
Zahid compromises to gain control of Umno but longevity still in doubt
He had to widen alliances with other camps in party, at the expense of his own loyalists.
PM Anwar casts unity net wider to smother lingering uncertainty
State polls expected by August increasingly viewed as referendum on Anwar government.
Graft-charged Muhyiddin unlikely to lose ground staying on as party chief
Mahathir calls Anwar a dictator after pro-Malay rally blocked
He says the premier has displayed increasing intolerance to free speech by attacking the opposition and his critics.
Malaysia turns to smart farming to boost food security
Technologies like the Internet of Things and precision farming to be used to ramp up production.
Penang seeks to emulate Singapore’s Newater amid water feud with Kedah
The state is exploring viability of recycling treated sewage water for industrial use.
Penang’s easy living is big draw for retiring expats
Expats contribute to local economy by spending on food, accommodation and entertainment.
Malaysia’s 5G vehicle rudderless amid roll-out review
Sources say Digital Nasional Berhad on autopilot as chairman and CEO posts remain vacant.