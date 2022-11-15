Malaysia Edition: Can turncoats win for Bersatu? | GE candidates join TikTok bandwagon

Dear ST reader,
Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s main challenge at Saturday’s election will be for its turncoat MPs to retain the seats they had won in the 2018 polls under rival flags. Meanwhile campaigning this election has turned social media-savvy, as parties vie for the youth vote.
Bersatu’s fortunes rest on turncoat MPs
PM Ismail Sabri campaigns for Umno allies
The prime minister also declared Friday and Saturday as public holidays to allow people to return to their hometowns to vote.
Giant-slayer brings fight to Zahid’s home turf
Disabled scientist Noraishah takes on Putrajaya
Born with spina bifida, Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz is used to fighting to make her way in the world.
Social media-savvy campaign
Even elder statesmen like Muhyiddin Yassin and Mahathir Mohamad have hopped on the TikTok bandwagon to woo young voters.
