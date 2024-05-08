Malaysia Edition: By-election a telling sign of support | Sweeter mangoes, quality durian this season

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election is entering its final stretch ahead of the May 11 vote.

And despite the result having little bearing on a federal or state level, the outcome will be closely watched for indicators of whether support has shifted given the troubled times for the opposition Perikatan Nasional, as well as a string of divisive and pressing issues afflicting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-coalition government.

Among them is the need to get the books balanced. Fuel subsidy cuts are well on their way to being implemented in the coming weeks, although Datuk Seri Anwar and his colleagues have, in the midst of the by-election campaign, said that no date has been finalised.

But in a move seen as a makeweight for impending price hikes, the premier, who is also finance minister, announced a whopping 13 per cent bump in civil service salaries.

Fiscal reforms are just the tip of the iceberg, though. A recent World Bank report highlighted a worrying statistic, showing that Malaysian children are hampered by a lack of access to preschool education, leading to further setbacks later on.

