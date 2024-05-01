Malaysia Edition: Boycott bites for KFC | All eyes on minority support at by-election

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysians’ support for the Palestinian cause and prolonged boycott of brands seen as supporting Israel amid the seven-month-long siege of Gaza has unsurprisingly hit the bottom lines of food and beverage outlets like McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Nevertheless, it was still a shock to discover that fried chicken chain KFC was forced to shutter over 100 of its 600 outlets nationwide, with those located in Muslim-majority areas most affected. This is despite efforts by local franchise owner QSR Brands to notify customers that 86 per cent of its workforce comprises Muslims, and its majority shareholder is Johor Corporation, a state government-linked company.

Meanwhile, political observers will be closely watching the results of the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election on May 11. The outcome in this semi-urban outpost in Selangor will serve as a bellwether of support, despite having little impact on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s majority both at the federal level and in his government’s stronghold state.

If the outside chance of a loss does materialise, alarm bells will sound over the ruling alliance’s grip on non-Muslim minorities, who have traditionally formed Mr Anwar’s support base. If such a result is replicated nationwide, the opposition Perikatan Nasional could easily end up being the largest coalition in play come the next general election.

