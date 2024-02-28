Malaysia Edition: Bersih asks reformist PM Anwar to deliver | Worrying rise in gig workers

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Electoral watchdog Bersih marched to Parliament on Tuesday, demanding Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim deliver on his promised reforms after more than a year in power.

Civil society organisations have persistently pushed for various democratic reforms for nearly two decades, and the premier has been among their most vocal supporters but he is now being accused of prevaricating on his own reformist agenda.

The government also has other fish to fry, especially to do with the economy. Key issues include the ringgit’s plunge this year and the record high number of informal workers. This has sparked concern that there will be a shortage of skilled workers in Malaysia even as it seeks to move up the value chain with new industrial and digital economy policies.

Political stability, however, seems to be assured for now, with the new King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar stressing in his first address to Parliament that he will not entertain any requests that may undermine PM Anwar’s unity government.

