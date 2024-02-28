Malaysia Edition: Bersih asks reformist PM Anwar to deliver | Worrying rise in gig workers

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Electoral watchdog Bersih marched to Parliament on Tuesday, demanding Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim deliver on his promised reforms after more than a year in power.
Civil society organisations have persistently pushed for various democratic reforms for nearly two decades, and the premier has been among their most vocal supporters but he is now being accused of prevaricating on his own reformist agenda.
The government also has other fish to fry, especially to do with the economy. Key issues include the ringgit’s plunge this year and the record high number of informal workers. This has sparked concern that there will be a shortage of skilled workers in Malaysia even as it seeks to move up the value chain with new industrial and digital economy policies.
Political stability, however, seems to be assured for now, with the new King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar stressing in his first address to Parliament that he will not entertain any requests that may undermine PM Anwar’s unity government.
NGOs march to demand that Anwar government implement promised reforms
More Malaysians opting for gig work, raising fears of skilled workers shortage
Stagnant wages and inflexible hours in nine-to-five jobs were cited as reasons for choosing the gig economy.
Australia to double down on Asean pivot when it hosts March summit
The meeting also marks the 50th year since Canberra became the bloc’s first dialogue partner.
Singaporean man arrested for overstaying in Malaysia nearly 13 years
The immigration authorities are checking with their Singapore counterparts to see if he is a fugitive.
Malaysia’s decision to gazette bak kut teh as heritage dish stirs debate
Some say a national heritage dish should be one that people of all races and religions can consume.
S’pore awaiting Malaysia’s reply on proposal to purchase its land in Woodlands: ICA
The two plots of unused land are needed to optimise the redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.