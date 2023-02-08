Malaysia Edition: Bersatu's accounts frozen | Revenge travel revives tourism

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
29 min ago

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Political intrigue continues to grip the nation as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called unity government wrestles with the opposition Perikatan National (PN) alliance ahead of state elections expected in months. 

PN has criticised the government’s move to consult Singapore’s HDB in a bid to solve long-standing public housing issues, claiming it will undermine the interests of the Malay Muslim majority.

Meanwhile, PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had its accounts frozen by graft busters, the latest in a series of developments suggesting the former premier and his coalition had abused public funds, although no criminal charges have been filed.

Finally, Malaysia’s tourism industry is set for revival as it gears up for the return of Chinese tourists and locals revenge-travelling abroad.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Former PM Muhyiddin’s party accounts frozen by graft buster

Bersatu is being probed for graft, but no charges have been filed.

READ MORE HERE

Housing debate takes racial turn on plan to consult S'pore's HDB

PM Anwar has to walk tightrope as he faces Malay-Muslim opposition.

READ MORE HERE

Travel industry gearing up to welcome back Chinese tourists

Businesses are hiring to ready for influx, as Chinese tourists are the biggest spenders.

READ MORE HERE

Surge in ‘revenge travel’ drives more Malaysians abroad

Bangkok, Singapore, Hat Yai, Seoul and London are popular destinations.

READ MORE HERE

Umno purge puts Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan in a tight spot

Not keen on being in opposition, ex-Umno members are seeking to join parties in PH.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top