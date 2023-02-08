Malaysia Edition: Bersatu's accounts frozen | Revenge travel revives tourism

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Political intrigue continues to grip the nation as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called unity government wrestles with the opposition Perikatan National (PN) alliance ahead of state elections expected in months.

PN has criticised the government’s move to consult Singapore’s HDB in a bid to solve long-standing public housing issues, claiming it will undermine the interests of the Malay Muslim majority.

Meanwhile, PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had its accounts frozen by graft busters, the latest in a series of developments suggesting the former premier and his coalition had abused public funds, although no criminal charges have been filed.

Finally, Malaysia’s tourism industry is set for revival as it gears up for the return of Chinese tourists and locals revenge-travelling abroad.

