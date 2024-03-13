Malaysia Edition: Bersatu dares govt to hold by-elections | Luxury retirement homes on the rise

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia’s opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) has generally had a rough time since coming off a high from the August 2023 state elections, where it made advances across the six states that held polls and threatened to undermine the stability of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of disparate allies.

Not only has Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which leads PN, suffered a raft of defections to support the ruling government, its chief Muhyiddin Yassin has had the graft case against him reinstated on appeal.

Nevertheless, Bersatu fired a broadside at the Pakatan Harapan-led administration, daring it to hold by-elections for the seven seats currently held by the defectors, in line with the spirit of the anti-party hopping law that was strongly backed by PM Anwar’s coalition. If accepted, the challenge could prove embarrassing for the prime minister’s so-called unity government as it could potentially lose in all seven seats which are PN strongholds.

Also, read our analysis on the heated contest for Islamic leadership that is unfolding between PN’s Parti Islam SeMalaysia and the Malay rulers, who are constitutional heads of the religion.

Turning to economics and business, we delve deeper into Malaysia’s brain drain problem and explore the growing market for luxury retirement homes in the Klang Valley.

