Malaysia Edition: Behind Anwar’s world tour | Covid-19 cases on the up

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been to nine countries in the first quarter of this year, in a series of diplomatic visits that appear designed to showcase his global renown to Malaysians.
This focus on foreign relations is partly aimed at voters who are still doubtful over Datuk Seri Anwar’s political legitimacy after the Nov 2022 general election resulted in the country’s first hung Parliament. But the diplomacy exercise was not without its pitfalls, as a snub from the Saudi royals and a flap over "negotiations" on the South China Sea have shown.
On the domestic front, Mr Anwar’s government is facing concerns over inflation and rising Covid-19 cases, as millions of Malaysians celebrate Hari Raya this weekend.
Livestock farmers have been hit by the higher cost of animal feed and African swine fever outbreaks.
Opposition says the facility can be a source of technology transfer and allow Malaysia to take part in an industry crucial for cutting-edge applications.
It will boost the handling capacity for both container and conventional cargo in Port Klang.