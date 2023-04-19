Malaysia Edition: Behind Anwar’s world tour | Covid-19 cases on the up

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been to nine countries in the first quarter of this year, in a series of diplomatic visits that appear designed to showcase his global renown to Malaysians.

This focus on foreign relations is partly aimed at voters who are still doubtful over Datuk Seri Anwar’s political legitimacy after the Nov 2022 general election resulted in the country’s first hung Parliament. But the diplomacy exercise was not without its pitfalls, as a snub from the Saudi royals and a flap over "negotiations" on the South China Sea have shown.

On the domestic front, Mr Anwar’s government is facing concerns over inflation and rising Covid-19 cases, as millions of Malaysians celebrate Hari Raya this weekend.

