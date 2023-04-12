Malaysia Edition: Anwar's reform agenda in doubt | Vaping loophole sparks outcry

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Misgivings over what would happen to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) reform agenda after it teamed up with the graft-tainted Umno party to form the government in November have deepened in recent days.

Not only has Umno begun undermining the judiciary in a bid to push for its ex-leader Najib Razak to be released from his 12-year jail sentence, its party president and deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi has obtained his passport back from court and a trial adjournment to consider whether the 47 graft charges against him should be dropped.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his PH coalition have drawn flak for retaining the services of Tan Sri Azam Baki, the controversial chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, amid questionable moves made by him and the agency.

Public outcry has also ensued over the government’s move to tax vaping products, which inadvertently created a legal loophole that allows minors to buy and consume these products.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.