Malaysia Edition: Anwar to visit Singapore | Slave to scammers

Long-standing bilateral issues between Malaysia and Singapore should see “significant progress” when Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim makes an official visit to the Republic at the end of January, says Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. Dr Balakrishnan was on a four-day visit to Malaysia this week.

Meanwhile Malaysia’s oldest party Umno emerged from its annual assembly last week with a decision to not hold contests for the posts of president and deputy president at the party’s internal elections which are due by May 19. This move has been criticised by some members, but could help consolidate the party as it faces state elections in the coming months.

Read too about how a Malaysian man was forced to work as an online scammer in the Golden Triangle after being duped by a lucrative job offer.

Anwar’s Singapore visit to set stage for progress in bilateral issues