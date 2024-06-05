Malaysia Edition: Anwar’s unity govt may soon face tougher tests | VEP compulsory for foreign vehicles from Oct 1

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government enjoyed a boost in morale after retaining the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat in the Selangor legislative assembly in May. But it could soon face sterner tests: an opposition-held seat in Penang has to fill a vacancy in the coming weeks, and the prospect of another eight wards seeing opposition incumbents who backed the ruling alliance dismissed under yet-to-be-tested anti-party hopping legislation.

A major problem for Datuk Seri Anwar and his allies has been ebbing support from the Malay majority, especially younger voters. To that end, Umno has opened the door for the return of members it had purged in the aftermath of internal strife following an embarrassing showing at the 2022 general elections.

And if you feel anxious about last week’s announcement that Malaysia will, from Oct 1, require foreign vehicles arriving from Singapore to have a vehicle entry permit, this AskST guide on how to get the permit’s radio frequency identification tag installed might help you towards a smoother journey.

