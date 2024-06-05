Malaysia Edition: Anwar’s unity govt may soon face tougher tests | VEP compulsory for foreign vehicles from Oct 1

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 01:11 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 12:46 PM

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government enjoyed a boost in morale after retaining the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat in the Selangor legislative assembly in May. But it could soon face sterner tests: an opposition-held seat in Penang has to fill a vacancy in the coming weeks, and the prospect of another eight wards seeing opposition incumbents who backed the ruling alliance dismissed under yet-to-be-tested anti-party hopping legislation.

A major problem for Datuk Seri Anwar and his allies has been ebbing support from the Malay majority, especially younger voters. To that end, Umno has opened the door for the return of members it had purged in the aftermath of internal strife following an embarrassing showing at the 2022 general elections.

And if you feel anxious about last week’s announcement that Malaysia will, from Oct 1, require foreign vehicles arriving from Singapore to have a vehicle entry permit, this AskST guide on how to get the permit’s radio frequency identification tag installed might help you towards a smoother journey.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.

PM Anwar faces spectre of by-elections in Malay-majority wards as Bersatu MPs rebel

If the anti-party hopping law is not defended by the Speaker, Anwar’s government could avoid expected beating at by-elections.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s Umno gives ‘second chance’ to sacked members in bid to win back young voters

Insiders hope that popular ex-youth chief Khairy and ex-information chief Shahril would make a comeback.

READ MORE HERE

How to apply for VEP and the RFID tag before driving to Malaysia

Foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore must have a VEP or risk being barred from entering Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia will consider tax incentives for halal industry investments in Johor-Singapore SEZ

Johor’s chief minister has asked for special tax incentives for firms that invest in the SEZ, said Deputy Prime Minister Zahid.

READ MORE HERE

Boy in Malaysia left disabled after being forced to stand in sun for 3 hours

He suffered from heatstroke and now has a nerve condition, according to local news reports.

READ MORE HERE

Orang utan diplomacy: Why Malaysia’s scheme is attracting criticism before it starts

Malaysia’s palm oil industry has been accused of destroying the forest habitats of endangered species, including the orang utan.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top