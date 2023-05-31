Malaysia Edition: Anwar revives old feuds | Hate speech surged during polls

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Polls to elect new governments in six of Malaysia’s 13 states are imminent, yet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been reigniting old feuds with past rivals.

These include a RM2.3 billion deal from 26 years ago that was widely linked to former finance minister Daim Zainuddin. The premier has also doubled down on accusations of abuse of power against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has filed a whopping RM150 million (S$44 million) defamation lawsuit in response.

Analysts say Mr Anwar’s moves are aimed at distracting his critics and opponents, and to prevent them from coalescing into a united force to dislodge him from power.

Other issues that threaten to take centre stage at the upcoming state elections are race and religion.

Fresh from wrestling with blowback for dropping an appeal against a court decision to allow non-Muslims to use the word “Allah” in their publications, the government has courted further controversy by reviving plans to increase the Syariah Courts’ powers, which many fear could lead to hudud, or Islamic penal laws, being implemented. Also making the news was the authorities’ seizure of Swatch watches which allegedly contain LGBT elements.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.