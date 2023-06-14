Malaysia Edition: Anwar returns to Umno general assembly | Jokowi gets rockstar welcome in KL

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Last week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim returned to the Umno general assembly for the first time in a quarter of a century, taking his seat of honour on stage, as he did in 1998 before he was sacked as deputy president of the once mighty party.

While Datuk Seri Anwar garnered huge applause from delegates and praise from party president Zahid Hamidi, he and his fellow Pakatan Harapan leaders were nonetheless ambushed by a call from Umno delegates to release former premier Najib Razak, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence linked to the 1MDB scandal.

There was also some introspection. Having been handed its worst ever electoral result at last year’s national polls, Umno leaders recognised the need to rescue the party with the help of its allies in the unity government led by Mr Anwar, and to cease the infighting that has long plagued the party.

But there was no shortage of posturing either. Umno Youth called on the Democratic Action Party, its former foe and now an ally in government, to apologise for past slights. The youth wing also led a march to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to protest remarks made by Singapore-raised American comedian Jocelyn Chia regarding the missing MH370 flight.

