Malaysia Edition: Anwar reshuffles Cabinet | Next King to test limits of his powers

After months of speculation, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim finally reshuffled his Cabinet this week. The move has resulted in more ministers, and comes amid complaints of slow economic growth and delayed reforms that have dogged his first year in power.
The performance of this new team, with its fresh blood comprising technocrats and politicians with prior experience in Cabinet, will be closely watched not just by ordinary Malaysians but also by a new King.
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor will be installed as the country’s next monarch at the end of January. In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, he warned that he will not be a puppet king during his reign, and has plans which will likely test the limits of Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy.
Among the issues that the ruler will keep tabs on are the potential revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail and the independence of institutions such as the anti-graft agency and the judiciary.
PM Anwar reshuffles Cabinet one year in
New ministers were appointed in key portfolios including finance, foreign affairs and health.
No ‘puppet king’: Sultan of Johor set to voice his views as Malaysia’s next monarch
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar plans to wield his influence over Kuala Lumpur, with an eye on good governance and political stability.
One in five Malaysian kids suffer from stunted growth due to poor diet
Number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia nearly doubles in a week
The country’s health chief said the situation was under control and did not burden healthcare facilities.
Malaysia casino tycoon Chen Lip Keong dies at 76
Mr Chen was the founder and senior CEO of NagaCorp, the largest gaming company in Cambodia’s Mekong region.
Malaysia mulls over flat RM5 one-way fare for citizens on JB-Woodlands train
The proposed change is aimed at eliminating the fare difference between directions travelled.