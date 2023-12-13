Malaysia Edition: Anwar reshuffles Cabinet | Next King to test limits of his powers

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

After months of speculation, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim finally reshuffled his Cabinet this week. The move has resulted in more ministers, and comes amid complaints of slow economic growth and delayed reforms that have dogged his first year in power.

The performance of this new team, with its fresh blood comprising technocrats and politicians with prior experience in Cabinet, will be closely watched not just by ordinary Malaysians but also by a new King.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor will be installed as the country’s next monarch at the end of January. In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, he warned that he will not be a puppet king during his reign, and has plans which will likely test the limits of Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy.

Among the issues that the ruler will keep tabs on are the potential revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail and the independence of institutions such as the anti-graft agency and the judiciary.

