Malaysia Edition: Anwar puts survival before Reformasi | Bersatu faces leadership tussle

Last weekend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim marked his first year at the helm with the national congress of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the social justice party spawned by his sacking and arrest in 1998.

Ahead of the congress, independent pollster Merdeka Center released its survey which found approval ratings for Datuk Seri Anwar and his administration had slipped considerably since December last year, driven largely by economic concerns. Despite this, there were no difficult questions raised by the meeting delegates, who remained largely positive on PKR’s achievements as lead party of the unity government.

Mr Anwar also defended his government’s performance, saying that all of Malaysia’s problems can’t be solved within a year, and that his efforts to foster closer relations with other countries would help boost investment at home.

Across the aisle, opposition party Bersatu saw some drama last week when its president Muhyiddin Yassin said he would step down, then walked back on his announcement a day later. Read our analysis on the brewing leadership tussle.

