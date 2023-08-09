Malaysia Edition: Anwar pivots to home ground ahead of state polls | Sanusi salute goes viral

Dear ST reader,

The temperature is rising ahead of Saturday’s elections for control of six of Malaysia’s 13 states, with leaders criss-crossing the country to woo voters.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim went on the offensive early on by taking the fight to Perikatan Nasional (PN)-held Kedah, but since the weekend, he has spent most of the time defending his Pakatan Harapan (PH) strongholds of Penang and Selangor.

But while physical turnouts at campaign events have been dismal, the battle online has intensified, with PN seen as having the edge on social media. The federal government has also drawn flak for recent disruptions to several websites and blogs, with UtusanTV.com being the latest site to be blocked, midway through the campaign.

Such moves might indicate that opposition coalition PN is pulling ahead of the unity government alliance of former foes PH and Barisan Nasional. But not everything is going swimmingly for PN either. Its multi-racial party Gerakan was snubbed by Parti Islam SeMalaysia – an ally and PN's largest party – in their bid to make inroads into Penang

