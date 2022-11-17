Malaysia Edition: Anwar headlines rally | TikTok trumps flag wars

Dear ST reader,
It’s the home stretch for election campaigning and Malaysia’s key coalitions Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional are feeling the heat. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim roused the crowds at a mega rally in Gombak on Wednesday while Umno’s caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is cautiously optimistic of his chances in Bera, Pahang. Meanwhile Perikatan Nasional has taken the lead online, with its creative TikTok videos.
Anwar headlines mega rally in Selangor
The Pakatan Harapan leader had visited over a dozen wards to help shore up support in the coalition’s stronghold state Selangor.
Mentor-protege tussle in Gombak
A tough fight is in store as Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari takes on his former mentor and caretaker minister Azmin Ali in the Gombak ward.
Former chief minister urges Penang youth to vote
While Pakatan Harapan is expected to do well in Penang, it is concerned voter apathy will erode its support in the northern state.
Nearly 8 in 10 voters will turn out: Survey
Think tank Institut Darul Ehsan found that under 5 per cent of those surveyed said they will not turn up to vote, while about 16 per cent said they were unsure.
Malaysian Indian Congress fights for survival
A poor showing in swing state Perak will leave the country’s largest Indian party without a single lawmaker in Parliament.
Social media trumps flag wars
In-person rallies and flag wars are old hat, with much of the election battle being fought online now that young voters form a key section of the electorate.
