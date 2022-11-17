Malaysia Edition: Anwar headlines rally | TikTok trumps flag wars

Dear ST reader,

It’s the home stretch for election campaigning and Malaysia’s key coalitions Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional are feeling the heat. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim roused the crowds at a mega rally in Gombak on Wednesday while Umno’s caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is cautiously optimistic of his chances in Bera, Pahang. Meanwhile Perikatan Nasional has taken the lead online, with its creative TikTok videos.

Listen to our podcast Across the Causeway and stay updated with our election coverage here.